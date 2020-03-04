Alabama A&M seeks revenge on Grambling St.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Grambling State has depended on senior leadership this year while Alabama A&M has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Tigers, seniors Ivy Smith Jr., DeVante Jackson, Cameron Christon, Travon Bunch and Prince Moss have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team's scoring, including 83 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Cameron Alford, Garrett Hicks, Cameron Tucker, EJ Williams and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 69 percent of Alabama A&M's scoring this season, including 77 percent of the team's points over its last five games.