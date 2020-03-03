Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight with lows in the 60s. Temperatures will hold steady or drop slowly into the 50s Wednesday as a low pressure enters the area from the west. This may kick up enough instability for severe thunderstorms south of I-20 and just a few possible elsewhere. Thethreat is for hail, wind and tornadoes during the day and evening. The threat will lower at night. Heavy rain looks likely Wednesday or Wednesday night with up to 4 inches possible, before it’s all said and done. A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the area, in case some of this rain falls in a short period of time. Regardless, the heaviest rain looks to fall south of I-20, but 1 to 4 inches of rain should blanket the area. Showers will taper off Thursday with temperatures in the 60s. Sunshine returns Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. An Alert Day remains in effect for Wednesday for the threat of severe weather and likelihood of heavy rain that may result in flooding.