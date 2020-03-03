President Trump sends ‘prayers of the nation,’ plans to visit Tennessee after deadly tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WBTV) - President Donald Trump announced he is planning to visit Tennessee in the wake of Tuesday’s deadly tornadoes.
"We are working with leaders in Tennessee, including their great governor, Bill Lee, to make sure everything is done properly," said President Trump.
Trump is expected to arrive in Nashville on Friday.
“Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost," said Trump. “It’s a vicious thing, those tornadoes... We send our love and our prayers of the nation to every family that was affected. And we will get there and we will recover and we will rebuild and we will help them.”
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency declared a level three state of emergency for Tennessee after deadly tornadoes ripped through Nashville early Tuesday morning.
At least 22 people have been killed according to Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency.
One twister hit downtown Nashville, collapsing about 40 buildings around the city. One was a concert venue that had just held an event for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders ahead of Super Tuesday voting.
