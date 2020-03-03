Perry County Sheriff’s Office releases statement on video of dog being shot

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In a Monday night Facebook post, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office addressed a video circulating on social media showing a dog being killed.
The video was originally posted on Snapchat and later shared on Facebook. The video, which was shared with the WDAM newsroom by several viewers, shows a person call to a dog before shooting it with a rifle.
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office passed the information to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
In the statement, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said it had received complaints of the same dog “killing chickens, tearing up trash and threatening to bite people” prior to receiving information on the video.
The sheriff’s office reviewed the case and sent the information to the Perry County Youth Court for further review. The individuals in the case are juveniles, and the sheriff’s office is not releasing their names.
You can view the full statement from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office below:
"Yesterday, our department received information of a dog that was killed along with a video that was posted on Snapchat. The video was posted later on Facebook. This information was passed to us by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
Prior to receiving this information, we had already had several complaints of this same dog killing chickens, tearing up trash, and threatening to bite people. Along with this information, another complaint was also made that the dog had previously jumped on other dogs within the neighborhood.
We have carefully reviewed this case and have sent the information over to the Perry County Youth Court for further review. The individuals involved in this case are juveniles and their names cannot be released." — Perry County Sheriff’s Office
WDAM will update this story as more information becomes available.
