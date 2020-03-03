Morgan Freeman reminds Mississippians to take 2020 census

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Morgan Freeman has spoken.
The legendary actor is reminding Mississippians to participate in this year’s census, which takes place every 10 years.
“Millions of dollars for Mississippi families, children, schools, healthcare, roads and bridges are at stake,” he says in the mscensus2020 PSA. “Take a few minutes to complete your census. Mississippi is counting on you.”
“For every person who is not counted, our state will be shortchanged by about $50,000 over the next 10 years,” Gov. Tate Reeves said.
According to Reeves, over 265,000 Mississippians were not counted in the 2010 census.
Census cards will begin arriving in mailboxes on March 12th. For those who do not respond, follow-ups will start in April and end in July.
