Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day is issued for Wednesday. The primary threat is heavy rain of up to 4 inches. While a few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight and Tuesday, the main event looks to be Wednesday into Wednesday night. Lows tonight will be in the 60s and highs tomorrow will be in the 70s. Wednesday will see periods of heavy rain starting south of I-20 in the morning and shifting north of I-20 during the day and evening. There is a low end potential for severe weather as well. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the 60s. Showers will end Thursday with highs in the 60s. Friday, Saturday and Sunday look great with highs in the 60s and sunshine. Southwest wind tonight at 5mph and west at the same speed Tuesday. Sunrise is 6:25am and the sunset is 6pm. Average high this time of year is 65 and the average low is 42.