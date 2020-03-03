Mississippi seeks abortion ban for race, sex, genetic error

FILE - This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows the Jackson Women's Health Organization in Jackson, Miss. The facility is the state's only abortion clinic. A federal appeals court is keeping a block on a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions at about six weeks, a stage when many women may not even know they are pregnant. (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)
March 3, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 11:42 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature is trying to restrict the reasons women may seek abortion.

This comes after federal courts blocked time limitations the state tried to set the past two years.

A bill that passed a House committee Tuesday would ban abortion based on the race, sex or genetic abnormality of the fetus. The only exception would be for a medical emergency.

The Guttmacher Institute is a research group that supports abortion rights. It says nine states have banned abortion based on sex, two have banned it based on race and two have banned it when the fetus might have a genetic anomaly.