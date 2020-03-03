Mississippi city ranked worst place to live in America

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - The financial news website 24/7 Wall Street released its list of worst cities to live in America and one Mississippi city was at the top of the list.
Those who live, work and play in Yazoo City didn’t hold back after learning their home is the number one place you don’t want to live.
“I was just absolutely shocked,” said a resident. “Yazoo is a good place,” said another.
“If you are not from here it is really unfair because you don’t know much about our history, about culture, about what we have struggled through and what we are doing right now. So, I think it is kind of unfair,” said business owner Bill McGrew.
The study measured affordability, economy, quality of life and community to come up with its rankings. It also says residents are less likely to have easy access to grocery stores or places like parks and recreation centers.
“Yes, we have several grocery stores here, we have a Super Walmart that’s wonderful, just anything we need,” said business owner JoAnn Adams, who disagrees with the study
Adams and her husband are credited with giving the downtown district a makeover.
“It is still a quiet place to live, but the infrastructure is not here,” said one Yazoo City resident.
Other residents I spoke with admit the economy needs a big boost.
“It is not a place where a young person would want to be, where they are trying to grow financially-so and economically-so. I think they need to try to bring in more industry here,” said the long-time resident.
Officials say Yazoo County, with the help of the city, has shown consistent growth over the past year and travelers have grown by more than 70% reaching nearly $16 million in the most recent fiscal year.
