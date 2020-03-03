Madison prom dress shop impacted by coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The dangerous coronavirus outbreak is starting to impact countless industries across the globe.
With Mississippi in the midst of prom season, one local prom dress shop is starting to feel the affects.
Once Upon A Dress in Madison is getting ready for the busy rush of prom season, but this year might look a little different.
“One company told me they wouldn’t even be able to ship until April 15th, but prom is over by then!” said owner Amy Heard.
Because of the worldwide threat of the catching the virus, many Chinese bridal and prom gown manufacturers that ship to the United States are shutting down.
“I had no idea it would affect us so much,” Heard confessed.
The biggest issue she is facing is a delay in shipments to the States.
“The shipment times on items are a lot longer," Heard said. "Some of my vendors have emailed me telling me they are doing their best and are in constant contact with companies just trying to get the dresses here as quick as they can.”
But prom dress retailers aren’t the only businesses holding their breath. Countless industries will take a hit by the outbreak.
Technology, retail, food, travel, cars, and even phone industries will see delays because of factory shutdowns in China.
“I ordered some dresses a couple of weeks ago and it took three week for them to get here. Now it may be even longer then that,” Heard said.
Right now Once Upon A Dress isn’t battling any financial issues from the outbreak. But if you’re planning on going to prom wearing your dream dress, your best bet is to shop early.
“I am in constant contact with companies and making sure we are on the list," Heard said. “As soon as they get dresses in we get them so we can get everyone taken care of for prom season.”
