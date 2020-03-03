Historic rain and record flooding take their toll on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Historic rain and record flooding have left their mark on roadways around the state.
MDOT officials say they’ve had to close several roads that have crumbled after weeks of soaking weather.
Days after closing down Highway 465 in Issaquena County due to flooding, MDOT officials say part of the roadway buckled from it’s second season of going underwater.
Michael Flood with MDOT said, “There was a piece of the shoulder of 465 in an area we’re going to be watching. Once the water recedes they’ll be able to go in there and evaluate and make the repair.”
Across the state, highways shut down after eroding from wet weather.
Highway 80 in Warren County still closed after the roadway separated there. MDOT officials are now trying to acquire right-of-way to improve the road, but have not yet reached the design stage.
That road closed indefinitely.
“It’s just erosion. Highway 80, of course, that’s pretty much what’s going on that much rain over that short a time is causing a lot of shifting and pavement failure,” said Flood.
The outside lane of Highway 49 just south of Yazoo City is down to one lane; the roadway eroding in recent weeks.
If rain this week causes more damage here, MDOT says they may be forced to close down both lanes and reroute traffic.
Just up the road, a stretch of Highway 16 is shut completely down. The roadway there also caving in after soaking rains.
Michael Flood said, “On 16 they’re performing GEO tech tests to find out what’s gong on under the roadway that caused the slides. So then all the other roads we mentioned we’re keeping an eye on as well. More rain is going to add to the impact where the soils got to take on more rain. Hopefully we can get through this week without any more significant damage.”
