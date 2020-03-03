First Alert Forecast: few storms continue Tuesday; heavy rain Wednesday

ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Another low pressure system will move across the northern Gulf Coast, bringing waves of rain and storms to the region. At times, expect the rain to be heavy. A risk for a few strong storms can’t be ruled out, mainly south of US 84. While severe weather is possible, heavy rainfall amounts totaling 2-4” could cause issues through with localized flooding will be the highest threat. Expect winds to pick up through the latter part of the day into Wednesday night.