First Alert Forecast: few storms continue Tuesday; heavy rain Wednesday

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms may affect your morning drive, though expect rain to gradually taper off through the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs will remain warm, in the lower to middle 70s. A few showers will sneak in overnight as lows drop into the 50s and 60s.
ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Another low pressure system will move across the northern Gulf Coast, bringing waves of rain and storms to the region. At times, expect the rain to be heavy. A risk for a few strong storms can’t be ruled out, mainly south of US 84. While severe weather is possible, heavy rainfall amounts totaling 2-4” could cause issues through with localized flooding will be the highest threat. Expect winds to pick up through the latter part of the day into Wednesday night.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain will gradually exit through Thursday and skies will clear by Friday. Temperatures late this week will hover near normal in the lower to middle 60s, upper 60s by the weekend. Rain chances re-emerge by next week amid seasonably warm temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
