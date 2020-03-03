Damaged Old Brandon Road under repair

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - After suffering severe road damage, the south side of Old Brandon Road is under repair as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Rankin County Road Department put down five truckloads of clay gravel alongside the road that was damaged by the recent flooding of the Pearl River.
If the weather permits, crews will be out Wednesday repairing the north shoulder of the roadway.
Drives are asked to use extreme caution as the roadwork continues to take place.
