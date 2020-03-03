City of Byram getting ready to open temporary 3,500 square foot library

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Hinds Library System is counting the days until the opening of a different location in Byram.
The library and city officials say it’s been greatly missed with the old branch closing more than two months ago.
The books are all shelved and technicians are installing the wiring needed for internet service. They are hoping they can get five days of dry weather to complete the installations.
The Beverly J. Brown library will be temporarily located behind Byram City Hall.
The Siwell Road branch closed in November due to major water damage from flooding because of roofing problems.
“It’s a huge usage factor. We circulate about 8,000 items a month out of the Byram library,” said Jackson Hinds Library System Executive Director Pattie Furr. “It’s one of our busiest branches for a rural library. It’s really something that’s much used, and I know people are really wanting to get back in to their library again."
The city is providing the new temporary 3,500 square foot building. Mayor Richard White said there has been high interest in the library’s return.
“We plan to put them in a different building eventually, but right now we don’t have one ready,” said Byram Mayor Richard White. “We’re gonna move some of our buildings around and we’ve invested in some property, so we’re on go to get it in."
“This is a new facility that’s gonna be clean, bright and ready to go for our customers,” added Furr.
They hope to open in about two weeks. That could be delayed by rain.
