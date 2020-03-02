68-year-old inmate dies at Baptist hospital

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County died early Monday morning.
Coroner David Ruth confirmed that 68-year-old Patricia Wilhite died at Baptist Hospital. He received the call at 2:21 a.m. and is taking her in for an autopsy to determine her cause of death.
Coroner Ruth said he does not suspect foul play.
Wilhite was serving for a homicide that happened in 1995 in Pontotoc County.
She had been an inmate at CMCF since 1998.
