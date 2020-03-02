Thomas Owens, 32

March 2, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thomas Owens, a 32-year-old man, was found dead Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at a park in west Jackson, according to police.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the man was found fatally shot in a vehicle parked in the area near North Mill Street and Fairbanks Street.

Initially, investigators were unable to determine if the wound was self-inflicted, but an autopsy completed more than a week later ruled Owens’ death a homicide.

Holmes said it appeared that the man had been inside the truck for several hours before being found.

Police have not made any arrests or determined a motive in this case.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you have any information that can help investigators.

