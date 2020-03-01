Rain, Strong Storms Ahead

Changes ahead as the month of March begins... We’ve had an increase in cloud coverage today, but despite the clouds, our warm up continued as highs soared to the low and middle 70s. Unfortunately, this warming trend is happening in advance of our next storm system that will bring a round of heavy rain and strong to severe storms Tuesday into early Wednesday. The main time frame for severe storms arrives Tuesday and Tuesday night when storms will be capable of producing gusty wind along with a few spin-up tornadoes. Also, flash flooding is possible; we’re expecting 2 to 4 inches, on average, with locally higher amounts possible. Stay with WLBT for the latest!