MS organization offers grant for low-income dog owners

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Spay and Neuter has been awarded $43, 421 grant from Dogs Trust USA. The funds will be used to spay and neuter 667 dogs in low-income households located in Hinds, Rankin, Madison, Copiah, and Simpson Counties.
“Mississippi is in the midst of a companion animal overpopulation crisis, with nearly 85% of animals surrendered to our local open-admission shelter being euthanized because there are not enough homes available. Spay and neuter is the most affordable, effective, and humane way to control the population and to prevent animals from entering shelters,” says Sharon Garner, Executive Director of MS SPAN.
Residents must have a household income under $28,000 per year.
A request for an appointment can be made by calling the Big Fix Clinic at 601-421-2438 or visiting their website.
