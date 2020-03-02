Marion County officers net 25 arrests during Operation ‘JohnVoyage’

Authorities are actively searching for five other individuals.

Marion County officers net 25 arrests during Operation ‘JohnVoyage’
(Source: File photo)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | March 2, 2020 at 12:14 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 12:14 PM

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office ended Operation “JohnVoyage” Saturday, serving arrest warrants for the sale and possession of controlled substances.

Twenty-five people were arrested on various charges during the operation.

  • Sixty-five-year-old Billy Earl Blansett is charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church and two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
  • Latasha Lynn Robbins, 43, is charged with one count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 100 feet of a school or church and one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
  • Johnny Dustin Jerkins, 35, is charged with one count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church and one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
  • Larry Levell Blansett, 56, is charged with one count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance/child endangerment, one count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church and one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
  • Hope Rachael Hunt, 33, is charged with one count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church.
  • Sixty-four-year-old Isaac Lee Brown is charged with one count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church.
  • Brysun Lamar Keys, 33, is charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church.
  • Forty-four-year-old Angela Lenoir Blansett is charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church and conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
  • Thirty-six-year-old Rachael Ann Harris is charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church and conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
  • Vanessa Lynn Sistrunk, 37, is charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church and two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
  • Susan Kay Powell, 68, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
  • Forty-year-old Michael Douglas Redmond is charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church and conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
  • Sixty-one-year-old Robert Edward Pyke is charged with possession of a controlled substance-heroin.
  • Raymond Elduren Broom, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
  • Dion Jefferson, 27, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
  • Fifty-two-year-old Paul Stewart Sims is charged with possession of a controlled substance-synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Gregory Olensa Hampton, 47, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-synthetic cannabinoid.

Authorities are actively searching for 45-year-old Matthew Scott Powell, 34-year-old Nicolas Deron Allen, 45-year-old Lawanda Ann Alford, 40-year-old Jaclyn Rae Lewis and 50-year-old Clifford Ray Blansett.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.