John Doe, Unknown Age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man of unknown age was found dead Sunday, Feb. 23, after firefighters responded to a vehicle fire, according to Jackson police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said firefighters found the body after extinguishing the fire.
Investigators found the vehicle in a wooded area in the 4900 block of South Drive.
Autopsy results have since determined that the burn victim had been shot, which is believed to be the cause of death.
Holmes said identification is still not possible.
Police have not made any arrests or determined a motive in the case.
Please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you have any information.
