First Alert Forecast: wet, unsettled to start March

MONDAY: The beginning of a wet pattern begins to emerge across central Mississippi – a morning wave of scattered showers will taper off through mid-day amid mostly cloudy skies. Expect highs to manage the lower to middle 70s amid a balmy south breeze. Another wave of rain and storms will be possible tonight with lows in the lower to middle 60s.
TUESDAY: The overnight wave of rain will persist through the morning commute before exiting to the east. Expect a few lingering showers into the afternoon hours with highs in the lower to middle 70s again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An area of low pressure will sluggishly track near a stalled front over the state Wednesday – this, coupled with deep moisture off the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean will bring up another heavy rain threat that could cause localized flooding issues. Severe threat looks, generally, low and confined to areas south of US 84. Rain will gradually exit through Thursday and skies will clear by Friday. Temperatures late this week will hover near normal in the lower to middle 60s, upper 60s by the weekend.
