First Alert Forecast: wet, unsettled to start March

EXTENDED FORECAST: An area of low pressure will sluggishly track near a stalled front over the state Wednesday – this, coupled with deep moisture off the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean will bring up another heavy rain threat that could cause localized flooding issues. Severe threat looks, generally, low and confined to areas south of US 84. Rain will gradually exit through Thursday and skies will clear by Friday. Temperatures late this week will hover near normal in the lower to middle 60s, upper 60s by the weekend.