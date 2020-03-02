Dominik Bracey, 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dominik Bracey, a 23-year-old man, was found dead Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in a wooded area behind a gas station, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Bracey’s body was discovered at approximately 9 a.m. off Hanging Moss Road.
Police say Bracey was shot multiple times.
Investigators found several spent shell casings in the parking lot of the gas station.
Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive for the killing.
Please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you have any information that can help Jackson police solve this case.
