Councilman Stokes sounds off on Jackson crime rates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes voiced his concerns over crime in the City of Jackson on Sunday.
Stokes said Jackson’s crime rates are out of hand, and something needs to be done.
Stokes’ words come just days after a 3 On Your Side investigation revealed that Jackson detectives are solving fewer killings every year.
Just how bad is crime in the Capital City?
“It used to be a lot safer than it is now,” said Jackson native Frazure Stacey.
It’s hard to say because Jackson hasn’t released crime stats since November of last year.
But we can tell you that even though we’ve had 16 homicides already this year, that’s still 15 percent lower than this time last year.
“People are afraid in the City of Jackson. I have never seen the fear people are experiencing. If you aren’t safe in your city then your city is no good.” said Councilman Kenneth Stokes.
The good news is that number is lower then it was at this point last year... but the bad news? Jackson residents are still just as fearful.
“I kind of feel like... whenever I am in Memphis.. I do not feel safe at all. I feel like Jackson has taken that place in my mind too!” said Stacey.
That’s why Councilman Kenneth Stokes is stepping up to the plate… proposing the Jackson Police Department should bring in more police officers.
“We need more detectives, promote officers to detectives, we need promotion exams and better pay. The only way we will get out of this crime problem is through the police department.”
Stokes wants to see more officers on the streets, and more Funds put in place for the Police Department.
He say’s that’s how the City of Jackson can reduce crime.
“Some say how do you increase it? Money is an issue? You have to cut the fat out of the budget, transfer that money to the police department. You have to cut those positions that are not as important as saving lives.”
Stokes suggest even bringing in retired officers to come back to the force to work part time.
It’s a suggestion some say they agree with.
“Oh yeah! I don’t think you can have enough honestly. The more the better.” said local Nick Conley.
“We need to make sure in Jackson we are safe just ask people and 9 out of 10 will say they don’t feel safe.”
I took to the streets of Jackson to see how people really feel about their hometown.
“It just seems we hear more and more about crime. You have to have some control over the things going on and if not people won’t want to stay. That and a lot of other reasons.”
Councilman Stokes has plans to address his concerns at the next city council meeting. At the top is his list is the recommendation to bring a new jail to Jackson.
“We need a better type of jail that people can’t get in and out, attack people and other things. A new jail is important if we want to work on the crime problem in Jackson.”
