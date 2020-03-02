Clinton awarded $766K to improve water system

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss) announced $766,664 in grant funding for water and sewer infrastructure projects in Clinton.
The funds are allocated through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
For two years, the City of Clinton has been rehabilitating elevated water tanks throughout the system.
Based on this grant, city officials will provide the following project improvements:
- Complete Rehabilitation/Painting of the Southside 1 million gallon tank
- Installation of tank mixing equipment in the Old Vicksburg Tank
- Replacement of water mains along Franklin, Pinehurst and Angelia streets
- Reconnection of the water mains located on Clinton Blvd near Wickstead Drive
“I am extremely grateful for the support from Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in supporting Clinton’s application," Mayor Phil Fisher said. “Senator Hyde-Smith’s commitment to supporting Mississippi’s municipalities, like Clinton is proof of her fervent advocacy of Mississippi.”
“Congress gives the Army Corps the discretion to allocate funding to projects that are underfunded but would have a near-term positive impact on public health and safety. This is the case for the projects in Mississippi getting additional funding,” Hyde-Smith said. “I am pleased the Army Corps is dedicating funding to the city of Clinton for continued upgrades to their water services."
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.