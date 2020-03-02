Business owner loses 5 tons of product in warehouse fire

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flora Fire Department battled a warehouse fire at Product Service Company on Sunday morning.
The firefighters were able to contain the fire that morning, but the fire rekindled again on Sunday night.
Crews were still at the warehouse Monday morning dealing with the damage.
The owner, Patrick Dickerson, stated that the building is used to make bioremediation products.
This product is used by fire departments and police departments to clean up oil spills, transmission fluids, etc.
The owner says he’s lost over five tons of his product. He said the product is all-natural and poses no harmful threat to the public.
