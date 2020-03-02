Bernard Williams, 44

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bernard Williams, a 44-year-old man, was found dead Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, after being found behind a vacant home in Jackson, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said someone discovered the body at approximately 8 a.m. near a home in the 800 block of W. McDowell Road.
Holmes said the body was found inside a trash can.
It’s unclear how long Williams had been there.
Grisham-Stewart said Williams died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Holmes said the trash container and its contents have been sent to the state crime lab for examination.
Please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you have any information that can help Jackson police solve this case.
