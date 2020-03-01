Two killed during early morning house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have died after an early morning house fire in Jackson.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on California Avenue.
“Unfortunately, firefighters did find an individual in the front part of the home that had succumbed to their injuries,” said Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders.
Sanders said that during the search, firefighters then found a second body.
The coroner is now on the scene as well as the mobile crime unit.
An autopsy will be done to find out the victims’ manner of death.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.