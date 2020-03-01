Teen arrested in fatal Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old is in custody Saturday after a young man died in the hospital from a gunshot wound.
Biloxi police officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Nixon Street just before noon and found a juvenile unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Investigation revealed the victim and a male 15-year-old were playing with a gun when the suspect apparently pulled the trigger, believing it to be unloaded.
The suspect was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and taken to Harrison County jail. Judge Nick Potano set bond at $100,000.
