Police: Woman’s body found after Biloxi man turns himself in

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A dead body was found inside a Biloxi house on Sunday after a man flagged down Biloxi Police near Porter Avenue and Beach Boulevard. After getting their attention, he informed them that he wanted to “turn himself in.”
According to police, the person found inside the residence off Popps Ferry Road was a woman who was in a relationship with 43-year-old Michael Edward Reis of Biloxi.
Reis is being charged with murder and is now being held at the Harrison County Adult Dentition Center. His bond was set at $1,000,000.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112.
