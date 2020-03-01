Pearl River flood victims receive free water a week after flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cars rolled into New Jerusalem Church in Jackson Saturday for water.
Pocahontas Volunteer Fire Department helped the Hinds County Board of Supervisors distribute hundreds of cases to Pearl River Flood Victims.
Bernice Johnson was grateful for the help; “it was very devastating. It was unexpected but the fellas that give out the water is a blessing. It’s good.”
Drivers took several cases as they came by, but some didn’t come around for water at all. Carole King personally stopped by to shake hands with the fire chief and give thanks.
“I cannot imagine losing my home and everything I own. All the property. Thank god the people are okay but it’s really horrible for them losing their homes and all their valuable items,” said King.
King’s home was safe during the flood but she recognizes the long road ahead for her friends and neighbors.
“It’s going to take a lot of time for these men and women -- these families -- to get back to somewhat of a normal life. And it’s wonderful that people still continue to help them. Just because the waters are gone, the works’ not finished, she said; "It’s sad to have an event like this but it really brings the community together. And that’s beautiful to me.”
