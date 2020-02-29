March Beginning Dry; Storms Next Week

After a chilly stretch the past several days, absolutely gorgeous today thanks to a significant warming trend that bumped afternoon temperatures up to near 70 under a good supply of sunshine. For tonight, not as cold compared to previous nights; lows hold in the 40s. Clouds increase throughout the day Sunday, but despite the clouds, our warm-up continues as highs soar to the low and middle 70s. Unfortunately, this warming trend is happening in advance of a dynamic storm system that will bring rounds of heavy rain and potentially severe storms Tuesday into early Wednesday. Stay with WLBT for the latest!