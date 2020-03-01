Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TULANE BELL REMOVED
Tulane removes 'Victory Bell' after learning of its history
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The history behind a bell that stood in front of Tulane University's McAlister Auditorium has prompted university officials to remove it. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Tulane University President Mike Fitts and Board Chairman Doug Hertz, in a letter to the Tulane community, said they were informed last week that the “Victory Bell” was originally used to direct the movements of enslaved people on a plantation. Fitts says the bell was moved to storage Thursday while the university investigates its origins. The school plans to form a committee to recommend what will replace it in front of McAlister, where it's stood since 2011.
LOUISIANA HISTORIC SITES
Louisiana expands visiting hours at state historic sites
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Office of State Parks has announced that three of Louisiana's state historic sites will be opening for additional days to visitors starting in March. The Audubon State Historic Site in St. Francisville, Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site in St. Martinville and Port Hudson State Historic Site near Baton Rouge will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week. The expanded visiting hours start March 2. The three facilities join Poverty Point World Heritage Site and Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site in operating seven days a week.
LOUISIANA FARM BUREAU
Louisiana's Farm Bureau president retiring after 31 years
MONROE, La. (AP) — The leader of Louisiana's largest agriculture network is retiring from his position. Ronnie Anderson is the longest-serving Farm Bureau state president in America. The News-Star reports he'll end his tenure this summer after 31 years. After winning annual elections for three decades, Anderson says he won't seek reelection during this year's Louisiana Farm Bureau Convention in June. The Louisiana Farm Bureau has been a powerful political force under Anderson. The organization advocates for agricultural causes and influences elections. The state organization grew from about 67,000 members in 1989 to more than 148,000 under Anderson's watch.
LSU PRESIDENT
LSU board to study possible changes to system president job
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University's governing board is hiring a consulting firm to make recommendations about the college system's administrative structure. The study announced Friday will look at whether to keep one position that oversees both the system and the Baton Rouge main campus. The LSU Board of Supervisors in 2012 merged the positions of system president and chancellor of the flagship campus. F. King Alexander was the first hired to fill both roles. Alexander has stepped down, and a search is planned for a new leader. Some LSU board members have suggested splitting up the system president and chancellor jobs again.
SWAC TOURNAMENT-MISSISSIPPI
SWAC baseball tournament coming to Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — SWAC baseball is coming to Jackson. Smith Wills Stadium will play host to the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship baseball tournament this spring. A three-year deal was signed for the stadium to host the SWAC championship, WLBT-TV reported. The tournament will be played May 13-17, with the championship game airing on an ESPN network.
FATAL SHOOTING-SANITY
Man charged with killing black men set for mental evaluation
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana doctors will examine a man accused of fatally shooting two black men and determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial. State District Judge Beau Higginbotham also ordered the doctors to determine whether 25-year-old Kenneth Gleason was sane during the suspected shooting. Gleason, a white man, was charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 12 2017 death of Bruce Cofield and first-degree murder in the death of Donald Smart days later. He's also charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting into the home a black family on his block. Gleason's new attorney requested the doctor examination. The sanity hearing will be on April 27. Gleason's attorney declined to comment.
EDUCATOR-SEX CRIMES
Longtime Louisiana teacher accused of child sex crimes
HOUMA, La. (AP) — A longtime teacher and award-winning athletic director at a Louisiana high school has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct involving multiple female students. News outlets report 59-year-old Joseph Clement was booked Thursday in jail in Houma. Police say inappropriate behavior involving the Terrebonne High School educator had been going on for quite some time. The Houma Courier reports Clement has worked at the school since 1999. He was honored with the 2020 Louisiana State Award of Merit at an athletic director's convention last month. At least one of the charges involves a woman who was in another school Clement taught at years ago.
LSU STADIUM-JOYRIDE
LSU student charged with riding ATV on stadium field
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State University fraternity brother has been charged with breaking into the college's under-construction football stadium and riding a four-wheeler around inside. University police said Thursday that 19-year-old Clayton Fleetwood entered Tiger stadium late at night on Jan. 21 and Feb. 8 and drove a Kawasaki Mule all-terrain vehicle around the field. Police documents obtained by news outlets say stadium security cameras captured Fleetwood driving at least one other unidentified suspect around on one occasion. Contractors said damages to the field caused by the ATV could cost up to $8,000 to repair. Fleetwood was charged with simple burglary, criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.