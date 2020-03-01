Grandmother, three children die in house fire in central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WAFB) - A 48-year-old woman and three children are dead after a house fire in central Louisiana, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Officials say firefighters responded to the fire at a home in the 3400 block of Wainwright Street in Alexandria around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Firefighters recovered the woman’s body from the home along with the bodies of a 7-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 4-month-old girl, investigators say.
A spokesperson for the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office tells WAFB that the woman was the grandmother of at least one of the children.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Officials say a total of five people died in house fires during the overnight hours of 11 p.m. on Feb. 29 and 1 a.m. on March 1.
A Baton Rouge man died in a house fire that happened around 12:38 a.m. on March 1, according to the District 6 Fire Department.
