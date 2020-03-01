Dr. Seuss celebrates birthday at Mississippi Children’s Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson threw a big birthday party Saturday for Dr. Seuss.
The museum had several activities for children and they took pictures with Dr. Seuss as well.
The creator of Dr. Seuss was Theodore Seuss Geisel. The American author became known for some of the world’s most iconic children’s books such as “Green Eggs and Ham” as well as “The Cat in the Hat.”
The President of the Children’s Museum, Susan Garrard, stated “His books using rhymes and word recognition and building vocabulary have been such a part of our American culture to be able to celebrate these wonderful books that have been able to help children learn to read.”
Geisel died in 1991 at the age of 87.
