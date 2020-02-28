Weekend weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice weather will spill over into this weekend. Expect sunshine with highs in the 60s Saturday and 70s on Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s. Saturday will be a little sunnier than Sunday and there may be a shower or two around the area as soon as Sunday night. Next week looks a little tricky with our weather. We have a chance for showers Monday through Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Heavy rain and some severe weather are a threat on Wednesday. A storm system, which has yet to develop, is expected to move along or close to the gulf coast, resulting in rain. The track will affect the degree of strong to severe storms we get. Stay weather aware for now. Next week looks unsettled, regardless. West wind tonight at 5mph and calm Saturday. Average high is 64 this time of year and the average low is 42. Sunrise is 6:28am and the sunset is 5:58pm.