Thousands show up for 2020 Miss. Blues Marathon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The annual Mississippi Blues Marathon is now in the record books.
Runners, walkers and spectators from all over the country... folks from Texas, Louisiana and Florida participated Saturday morning.
The marathon showcases downtown Jackson and the rich blues history in the state.
There was live music as people made their way through different courses that were three point one miles... six point five miles... 13 point one... or the full marathon which is 26 point two miles.
For some of them, this was their first marathon.
Wesley Smalley said, “I wanted to try a challenge. I hadn’t really ran a 10K. I wanted to see what I could get that way I could see what I could do if I wanted to do it again.”
“It’s been eight years since I’ve been able to do any kind of racing. I’ve been raising a family four girls. I just wanted to come back out and be just apart of a great celebration with Mississippi, the blues. I’m really from the Delta. This is just bringing it back home for me,” said Coronda Watson.
Some of the money raised Saturday will go towards helping blues artists across the state.
