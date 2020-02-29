Thousands to fill downtown Jackson for 13th annual Miss. Blues Marathon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 4,000 people will fill downtown Jackson Saturday for the 13th annual Mississippi Blues Marathon.
There are major changes that organizers hope will please athletes and spectators as the event continues to grow.
Athletes from all 50 states and across Mississippi will lace up for the Mississippi Blues Marathon, starting and finishing at the Mississippi Museum of Art.
"My husband actually signed me up for the half marathon," said Brandi Starbuck after picking up her registration packet Friday.
The Madison resident is supporting her husband Bryan whose training for an Iron Man this year.
The avid runner is looking forward to seeing the historic sights along the blues trail.
"I really was just excited when I did my research, and I saw that they have live music throughout the course," said Starbuck. "I thought that would be a great way to run and of course the after party here at the Mississippi Museum of Art".
270 runners have signed up for this year’s race. That’s up 175 from last year.
New additions include live music, water stations and restrooms at six locations along the new course.
“Because of all the road construction in the Fondren and in Eastover we made the marathon route a double loop,” said Race Director Bill Burke. “So they’re running 13.2 miles, and they’re running it twice”.
The event was also moved from January to March in hopes of warmer weather for participants and those attending the race.
“We want people to stick around and stay around and lay in the grass and enjoy the day with their families. It’s tough when it’s 22 (degrees),” Burke mentioned.
"I'm just honored to be a part of the city celebrating the city and the heritage of Jackson," added Starbuck. "It's a really fun time".
The 10K/5K race starts at seven a.m.
