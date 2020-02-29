Miss. First Lady kicks off Team Up 4 Clean Up campaign in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jim Hill High School students helped the “Keep Jackson Beautiful” crew pick up trash Friday.
Black bags filled with garbage that Heather Ivery, Director of Keep Jackson Beautiful, said came from Pearl River floodwaters.
“Well there’s a lot of work that needs to be done on the river but the water is still pretty high. So what we wanted to do, while it’s fresh in people’s minds, to get started somewhere...,” said Ivery.
Ivery said Elee Reeves, the First Lady of Mississippi, reached out to kick off the clean up here and plans to expand it from Jackson.
“We’re known as the most hospitable state and for us to be out here helping our neighbors, and lending a hand and just cleaning up what we know can be a beautiful Mississippi,” said Reeves.
The students said it was tedious work but Austyn Thomas believes it’s worth it.
“To make our school look better, and make people think of our school a little different. Make it look a little cleaner around, make our environment a little better," said Thomas
