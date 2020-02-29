Dry and Pleasant Weekend

Starting out clear, cold, and dry this morning with temperatures in the 30s. For The Mississippi Blues Marathon, temperatures start out in the 30s, and will warm quickly through mid morning. After chilly weather the past several days, a nice warming trend kicks in today, bringing afternoon temperatures to near 70 under a good supply of sunshine. For tonight, not as cold; lows hold in the 40s. Clouds increase throughout the day Sunday, but the warm up continues as highs soar to the low and middle 70s. Unfortunately, this warming trend is happening in advance of our next storm system that will bring a round of heavy rain and strong to severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay with WLBT for the latest!