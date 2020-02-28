Water contact advisory issued for portion of Yazoo River near Yazoo City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) issued a water contact advisory Friday for a segment of the Yazoo River near Yazoo City.
The advisory is for a portion of the Yazoo River beginning at the city’s wastewater treatment plant and then two miles downstream.
It has been issued due to floodwaters that have affected the operation of the wastewater treatment plant. Untreated wastewater has been discharged into the river.
MDEQ recommends that people avoid water contact such as swimming, wading, and fishing. People should also avoid eating fish or anything else taken from these waters until further notice.
MDEQ is working with the city to help resolve these issues and monitoring the impact on the river. This advisory may need revision as needed.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.