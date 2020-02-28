No action taken against Pearl Chief of Police during meeting to discuss his termination

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl Board of Aldermen held a special meeting Thursday evening, to consider terminating their Police Chief Dean Scott.
Dozens of officers and police support staff were in attendance in support of Chief Scott.
A source close to the department tells us the Board was considering firing the Chief after he put a police Lieutenant accused of sexual harassment on administrative leave.
The source says 5 different women made accusations against the unnamed officer.
After Chief Scott addressed them in executive session, the board returned and announced they were not taking any action on the matter.
Chief Scott said, “We did have an incident where female employees were being mistreated. Let’s just say that and I’ll tell you Sandy Milton with my background if that’s what it was about I had to lose my job over that I can live with that. Wouldn’t hurt me a bit cause at the end of the day we’re doing what’s right.”
Before the meeting started several Pearl officers and other associates spoke out in support of Chief Scott.
They talked about his character and how he worked for years helping women who had become victims of human trafficking.
