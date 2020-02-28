Missing man identified as body found in Neshoba Co. pond

Demarquis Houston, 19, had been missing since Oct. 23, 2019, from Neshoba County, Miss. His body was found in a pond two weeks ago. (Source: Family via WTOK)
February 28, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 11:06 AM

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) - Authorities in Mississippi have identified a body found weighted down in a pond as a man who’s been missing for months.

The Neshoba Democrat reports that 19-year-old DeMarquis Houston was identified Thursday by the state crime lab. His body was recovered about two weeks ago, after officials drained a pond and discovered the remains.

Houston's mother reported him missing in October. Nine people have been charged in connection with the death.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark says two suspects were denied bond. Both have been charged with kidnapping and capital murder.