MHP trooper taken to hospital after crash in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper has been injured after being involved in a crash in Simpson county.
Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins said the two vehicle crash happened this morning on Highway 13.
Mullins said the female trooper was on duty and in her patrol car at the time of the crash.
The trooper was taken to a hospital by private vehicle to be evaluated.
Neither the trooper or occupant of other vehicle appeared to be seriously injured.
