Mayor Lumumba endorses Bernie Sanders for president

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chowke Lumumba is endorsing Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders for president, Sanders’ campaign announced Friday.
“Mayor Lumumba is a strong advocate for progressive change and deeply dedicated to justice and community empowerment in Jackson,” said Sanders. “As someone who has spent his entire career fighting to restore power to the people, there is no one better to ensure the voices of all Jacksonians are included in our political process. I am honored to receive this endorsement and look forward to working together as we build a movement all across this country for economic, racial, social and environmental justice for all.”
Lumumba will join Sanders in South Carolina on Friday to campaign ahead of the state's primary race.
“Today, we confidently announce our endorsement of Bernie Sanders for president in the 2020 election,” Lumumba said. “Sen. Sanders has demonstrated consistency in his support of policies that align with the goals, concerns, and principles of our communities. While we believe the defeat of Donald Trump is important to the progress of the nation, it is simply not enough in Jackson. The state of Mississippi has been known to be at the bottom no matter who is in office. And so, we have to do more than just dismantle the world we don’t want to live in. We have to create the world that we do want to live in.”
Sanders and Lumumba shared a stage in Jackson in 2018 as Sanders visited the city for an event commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.