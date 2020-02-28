Mayor Lumumba endorses Bernie Sanders for president

“Today, we confidently announce our endorsement of Bernie Sanders for president in the 2020 election,” Lumumba said. “Sen. Sanders has demonstrated consistency in his support of policies that align with the goals, concerns, and principles of our communities. While we believe the defeat of Donald Trump is important to the progress of the nation, it is simply not enough in Jackson. The state of Mississippi has been known to be at the bottom no matter who is in office. And so, we have to do more than just dismantle the world we don’t want to live in. We have to create the world that we do want to live in.”