Many left homeless in Copiah Co. after major flooding from Pearl River

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) -Downstream on the Pearl River, Copiah County residents are coping with major water damage that have left many homeless.
Officials report the most damage in northeastern part of the county where residents are now salvaging what they can.
According to Copiah County Emergency Management, the hardest hit area was the Gatesville community where none of the residents had flood insurance.
Melvina Dixon was forced to quickly leave her Lomax Lane home when flood “Actually I was hoping the water didn’t get in the house, but after it did we just got to get rid of everything,” said Dixon.
She returned eight days later to find that about three feet of water entered the house.
Farther east on Gatesville Road, Christine Bass’s home also took on water.
The 86 year old has lived through Pearl River floods in 1961, ’79, ’83 and now.
After the waters receded the family discovered not much could be saved, but without flood insurance they know it will be hard to rebuild.
Copiah County Emergency Management Agency Director Randle Drane said 15 homes sustained major damage. There was minor damage to five homes.
"We're still collecting data. until we get all the data collected so the state can look at that to determine if we meet our threshold for asking for any kind of assistance," said Drane.
Meanwhile EMA officials are asking local churches and organizations to come to the area to help remove debris from the damaged homes and offer any aid to the victims.
The American Red Cross is also reaching out to the displaced residents.
