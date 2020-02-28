Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man convicted in eight killings has been given the death penalty for four of the slayings. Jurors on Thursday agreed unanimously to sentence Willie Cory Godbolt to death on four capital murder convictions arising from the eight killings in May 2017. He is getting life sentences for the other four murder convictions. Godbolt told jurors Thursday he had prayed to be a better man, but the devil was not going to let that happen. He said that before the shootings, he thought his daughter was in danger from a relative. That caused a woman in the courtroom to yell at Godbolt to shut up.