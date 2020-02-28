Jackson’s mayor gives more insight into the Siemens settlement and what it means for the city

Mayor Lumumba said, “if we were just to sue Siemens then its a city versus an international corporation and it likely being tried in a federal courthouse. Our decision to incorporate the subcontractors not only for the role that they played in the case but additionally based on the fact that they are local businesses enables us or enabled us to choose the venue in Jackson. That enabled us to use a Jackson courtroom, it enabled us that if it had gone to trial, that the jury would have been people from this community.”