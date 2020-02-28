Hinds Co. voting precinct change affecting upcoming primary elections

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - On Monday, February 3rd the Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved the permanent relocation of Voting Precinct 94.
The Hinds County Election Commission requested the change be made to better accommodate voters needs.
The location for Precinct 94 was formerly at the Higher Ground Family Worship Center in Jackson.
Voters will now vote at Willowood Community Center at 4243 Willowood Blvd in Jackson.
Precinct 94 registered voters should have already received a notification via the U.S. Postal service advising them of the change. Any registered voter who did not receive notification should contact their election commissioner to make sure their records are up to date.
Precinct 94 is located in Hinds County District 4 under Commissioner Yvonne R. Horton and Supervisor Vern O. Gavin.
If you have questions about voting, please contact the Hinds County Election Commission 601-968- 6555.
