Health experts preparing for possible coronavirus outbreak

“We ask them have you traveled outside of the U.S. in the last thirty days? Have you had contact with anyone who has traveled? If they answer that in a positive, we then look at signs and symptoms to see if they fit the criteria for this illness. If so they automatically get a screen prompting them to move the patient to an isolation room after applying a mask,” said Dr. Jason Parham, director of the Department of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases.