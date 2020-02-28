Guest Editorial: Rep. Ronnie Crudup speaks on upcoming election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the new decade has begun and election season is upon us, let us not get caught up in the same old politics as usual. Let’s try something different for a change. Let’s show our children and youth that we can think outside the box.
During campaign seasons we let our differences divide us as a state. We hold on so tightly to our party’s general philosophies that we don’t even listen to the ideas from the other side. We seem to let political parties decide how we should think as a people. We soon forget that we have more in common than not.
I believe that we all want nice roads, safe neighborhoods, good schools and quality health care; But we can quickly let one minute difference separate us from each other.
Mississippi is known for our great food, good music and wonderful hospitality. Let’s build on these things to make our state even better. Let’s show our children that we can look past our differences and work on the issues that matter the most.
I want to challenge leaders to think outside the box. Let’s finally solve some of the problems that have plagued us for years. Our children need to see us moving in this direction.
I’m Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. and remember that God loves you and so do I!
