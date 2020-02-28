First Alert Forecast: warming trend into upcoming weekend

FRIDAY: Outside of a few passing clouds, expect sunshine to win out, rounding out the week. After starting in the lower to middle 30s, we’ll make strides with the late February sunshine to get into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A stray shower may sneak past late Friday night north and east of the metro, though most will remain dry.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will continue to hold firm over the region, gradually edging farther east, through the weekend. Highs, amid mostly sunny skies, will top out in the lower to middle 60s Saturday. A few more clouds sneak in Sunday – a stray shower possible after sunset with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The pattern turns more active next week as rain and storms push in beginning Monday. A few storms by late Tuesday into Wednesday could be strong to severe. Timing and impacts will be honed in on through the next few days. Highs will top in the 70s for the first few days of March. Rain and storms exit by Wednesday night, expect highs to return to near normal levels by late week in the 60s amid mostly sunny skies.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
